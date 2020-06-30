Lisa T. MCCoy
It is with great sadness that the family of Lisa Teresa MCCoy announces she passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Reading, Pennsylvania at the age of 57 years old. Lisa was born May 31st, 1963 to Yolanda and the late (Salvatore) Torchia of Shillington, Pennsylvania. Survived by her loving husband of 30 years David A. MCCoy and her precious children; Dante A. MCCoy of West Chester, Pennsylvania and Maurio A. MCCoy of Glendale, California. Her sisters Francesca (Allan) Fronheiser of Barto, PA and Gina Torchia of Shillington, PA, by her brother Andrew (Kristen) Torchia of Leesport, Pennsylvania; by her mother in-law Josie A. Moultrey of Reading, Pennsylvania; by her nieces Justine Bauer, Melissa Fronheiser and Angelina Torchia. Lisa will be forever remembered and loved by family and friends. Blessing for Lisa T. MCCoy will be held on Thursday July 02, 2020 at 9:30 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church for family. Family and friends may join at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd, Reading, Pennsylvania 19605 at 11:00 AM to witness Lisa’s final resting place. Following the burial services at 1:00 PM friends are invited to join the family at Jim Dietrich Park Pavilion #1 4899 Stoudts Ferry Road, Reading, Pennsylvania 19605 for the repass. Lisa was a gentle soul with a loving spirit. She will forever leave a glowing light of love and kindness for all who were blessed to have known her! Psalm 34:18 The LORD is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Our condolences to Uncle David, Dante and Maurio! The pain is real, but know Aunt Lisa was and still is an amazing woman. Aunt Lisa you will be greatly missed!! Thank you for your love and kindness. RIP!!
Mary Morales
Family
