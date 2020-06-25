Lisbeth J. (Jahn) Nestler Lisbeth J. (Jahn) Nestler, 106 years, 11 months and 19 days, of Leesport, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, in the presence of both of her daughters. She was born in Burkhardtsdorf, Germany, and was the daughter of the late Otto and Martha (Pester) Jahn. She was predeceased by her first husband, Eric Dietze, in 1941. In 1948, she immigrated to the United States. She was predeceased by her second husband, Max Nestler, in 1975. She was also predeceased by four siblings, all of whom resided in Germany. Lisbeth worked as an LPN at Berks Heim for 22 years, retiring in 1976. She was a member of Epler’s United Church of Christ and the Reading Liederkranz. She quilted until she was 100 years old with the Zwingli Guild. She loved her family, home, church, and life itself. Surviving are her daughters: Ursulla L. Rothermel, wife of Larry, Temple, Heidemarie A. Arndt, wife of Scott, Reading; five grandchildren: Christopher Rothermel, husband of Nicole, Amy Lesher, wife of Andrew, Thomas Rothermel, husband of Jenna, Heather Lenker, wife of Jeffrey; and Hillary Arndt, wife of Eric Schaeffer; and 13 beloved great-grandchildren, all of whom she was very proud. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in Epler’s United Church-Christ, 1151 W. Leesport Rd., Leesport, PA 19533, followed by a graveside service beginning at 12:00 pm in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Epler’s United Church-Christ at the address above. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.