Liv Reisinger, 91, of Exeter Twp, passed away Friday June 19, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Kenneth L. Reisinger. Born in Ruscombmanor Twp, she was the daughter of the late Adam Peter Hafer and Bessie P. (Brennen) Hafer. Mrs. Reisinger was employed as a bookkeeper and secretary by Sheerlund Properties/Products for many years. She was a 1946 graduate of Shillington High School and a member of the Reading Moravian Center.  She is survived by her children Sheila M. (Leonard) Wolf, Exeter Twp ,Scott T. Leonard of West Lawn, and Susan G. (Leonard) Taylor wife of Scott R Taylor, of Exeter Twp., , and step daughter Cindy (Reisinger) Reed of Womelsdorf. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and their spouses, 4 step grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 7 step great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her brother and 8 sisters. Our mother’s world revolved around her family and her love of God and church. Her happiest times were at family gatherings. She will be missed so much by all. Please honor Liv by making a donation in her name to Reading Moravian Center, 1116 Perry St., Reading, PA 19604 Memorial services will be held at a date and time to be announced. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Twp., is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
