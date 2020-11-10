1/1
Liza C. Bojsiuk
Liza C. Bojsiuk Liza C. Bojsiuk, 94, formerly of Kenhorst, passed away November 9, 2020 at Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late Jakim Bojsiuk who passed away Nov. 14, 1988. They celebrated 43 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Rostov-an-Dom, Russia, she was one of six daughters of the late Joannis and Pola (Makar) Czizikowa. She was a homemaker and for 17 years she worked as a packer for Baldwin Manufacturing. Liza was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Church, Millmont. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and especially loved the ocean. She is survived by her daughter – Linda C. Carlson-Lockwood, wife of Theodore G. Lockwood, Jr. of Kenhorst. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Laureldale Cemetery Chapel, 4631 Pottsville Pike, Tuckerton. Father Roman Sverdan will officiate. Interment in Laureldale Cemetery. Viewing from 12:30-1 PM at the Chapel. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington, is assisting the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Laureldale Cemetery Chapel
NOV
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Laureldale Cemetery Chapel
