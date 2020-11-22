Lloyd C. Conrad, 77, of Mertztown, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the loving husband of Ruth J. (Mengel) Conrad whom he married on September 1, 1984. Born in Lobachsville, Lloyd was a son of the late Charles W. and Esther M. (Ohlinger) Conrad. He attended Oley Valley High School and honorably and faithfully served his country in The United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a Truck Jockey at the former Stroh’s Brewing Company, Fogelsville, for 30 years. Prior to that, Lloyd worked at Boyertown Packaging Company for 10 years. Lloyd enjoyed butchering, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed collecting guns. He served as a past Treasurer of Ray A. Master Post 217, American Legion, Topton. In addition to his wife of 36 years, Ruth, Lloyd is survived by his children, Keith A., husband of Sherry (Courter) Conrad, Quakertown, Bonnie L. (Conrad), wife of Chester Schappell, Jr., Kutztown, Luther E. Conrad, Pine Grove, and Leon C. Conrad, companion of Jodi Stahler, Mertztown; four grandchildren, Kayla R. Conrad, Collin L. Conrad, Chyanne Koch and Jordan Conrad; and three great-grandchildren, Dawson Reppert, Grayson Koch and Alaina Oswald. In addition to his parents, Lloyd was predeceased by his three siblings, Elda M. (Conrad) Ulrich, Arthur P. Conrad and twin brother, Russell C. Conrad. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton. A funeral service and burial with military honors in Hope Cemetery, Dryville, will be held privately by his family. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
.