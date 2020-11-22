1/1
Lloyd Conrad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd C. Conrad, 77, of Mertztown, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the loving husband of Ruth J. (Mengel) Conrad whom he married on September 1, 1984. Born in Lobachsville, Lloyd was a son of the late Charles W. and Esther M. (Ohlinger) Conrad. He attended Oley Valley High School and honorably and faithfully served his country in The United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a Truck Jockey at the former Stroh’s Brewing Company, Fogelsville, for 30 years. Prior to that, Lloyd worked at Boyertown Packaging Company for 10 years. Lloyd enjoyed butchering, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed collecting guns. He served as a past Treasurer of Ray A. Master Post 217, American Legion, Topton. In addition to his wife of 36 years, Ruth, Lloyd is survived by his children, Keith A., husband of Sherry (Courter) Conrad, Quakertown, Bonnie L. (Conrad), wife of Chester Schappell, Jr., Kutztown, Luther E. Conrad, Pine Grove, and Leon C. Conrad, companion of Jodi Stahler, Mertztown; four grandchildren, Kayla R. Conrad, Collin L. Conrad, Chyanne Koch and Jordan Conrad; and three great-grandchildren, Dawson Reppert, Grayson Koch and Alaina Oswald. In addition to his parents, Lloyd was predeceased by his three siblings, Elda M. (Conrad) Ulrich, Arthur P. Conrad and twin brother, Russell C. Conrad. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton. A funeral service and burial with military honors in Hope Cemetery, Dryville, will be held privately by his family. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved