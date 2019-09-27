|
|
Lloyd L. "B-Bop" "Sonny" Detweiler Jr., 69, of Birdsboro, Pa., died on September 20, 2019, at home.
Born in Pottstown, Pa., he was the son of the late Lloyd Lester Detweiler Sr. and Elva Jean (DiCecco) Detweiler.
He had been employed at Boscov's Department Store.
B-Bop liked to ride his motorcycle, and watch and attend NASCAR races and was a big Darrell Waltrip fan. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also known to drive around Birdsboro in his Monte Carlo.
Lloyd had been a member of the former Alice Foucht
Memorial United Methodist Church, Birdsboro, Pa.
He is survived by 14 cousins: John DiCecco, Judy DiCecco, Ronny DiCecco, Pete DiCecco, Dennis DiCecco, Anna Dimaio, Marilyn Yurick, Louise Nuss, Patty Pelosi, George Dallas Jr., Carol Ann Savino, Robert Sizer, Barbara Almond and Bonnie Myers.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019