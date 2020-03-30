|
Lloyd E. Templin, 90, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at his residence. He is now at rest with his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Templin who passed in 2017. Lloyd was the son of the late Edwin Templin and Effie M. (Adam) Templin. Lloyd is survived by his sons Guy A. Templin, husband of Susan of Sinking Spring, Ricky L. Templin of Robesonia and daughter Constance A. Fehr, wife of James of Mohnton. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Alicia, Alexis and Jonathan. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Templin. Lloyd worked for more than 20 years as a butcher for Armour & Co. and as a wire drawer for Carpenter Technology. Lloyd was an avid small game hunter and was a Phillies and Eagles fan who liked listening to WEEU radio. He was active at church and was a life-time Member of Washington Camp No 211 Patriotic Order Sons of America. After retirement, Lloyd enjoyed going on trips and cruises with his wife Betty. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to Wyomissing United Church of Christ, 2 Vermont Road Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com t
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020