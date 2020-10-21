Lloyd Hess

Lloyd “Butch” I. Hess, age 72, died peacefully at home of natural causes on 12 October, 2020 in Titusville, Florida. He was surrounded by his loving family. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Walburga, of Titusville; his daughter, Shawnett of Merritt Island; his son, Kevin, of Fredericksburg, VA; his daughter, Tanja, of Leesport, PA; his sister Barbara Richard, of Oley, PA; his brother-in-law, Ronald Richard, of Oley, PA; and 11 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Edith Hess, of Dryville, PA; his father, Lloyd O. Hess, of Dryville, PA; and his infant brother, of Dryville, PA. Lloyd was born June 19, 1948 in Dryville, PA and graduated from Brandywine Heights Area High School in Topton, PA. Shortly after graduating, he joined the United States Army as a Supply Specialist. During his 21-year military career he proudly served tours in Vietnam, Germany, and the United States. He married his wife of 52-years, Walburga “Henny” in Mannheim, Germany and the couple had three children together. He will always be remembered as a kind and generous husband, father, grandfather, and brother that loved his family above all else. Lloyd enjoyed traveling, visiting casinos, and most importantly spending quality time with his family. A funeral service is scheduled for 14 November 2020 at Christ Mertz Lutheran Church in Dryville, PA, 16 Fleetwood Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lloyd’s life. We are inviting family and friends to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with interment at Hope Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Wounded Warrior Project
.