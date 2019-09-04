Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Noss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Noss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Noss Obituary

Lloyd T. Noss, 79, of Laporte Twp.,

Sullivan County, passed away Tuesday,

September 3, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Twp.

He was the husband of Barbara A.

(DeLong) Noss. They were married October 7, 1961, and celebrated 57 years of marriage. Born in Barto, he was the son of the late Reinhold C. and Beatrice

(Buchanan) Noss.

He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Lloyd attended Rock Run Church, Muncy Valley, Pa. He worked as a weigh

master at Crompton & Knowles Dye Plant, Gibraltar, for 39 and one-half years before retiring when the plant closed in 2004. Lloyd was a member of the NRA, enjoyed wood-working, washing eggs at Goose Lane Egg Farm and

collecting coins. He also enjoyed hunting.

He is survived by two sons, Barry L., husband of Gina F. (High) Noss, Brecknock Twp.; and Timothy L., husband of Angel J. (Duncan) Noss, Kansas City, Kansas; four grandchildren: Chad, Casey, Kyle and Carly; and four great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Brooke, Sasha and Harper. He is also survived by his siblings: Roger, Shirley, Esther, Ruth and Irene.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Jean and Sandra.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will

follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. For

online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now