Lloyd T. Noss, 79, of Laporte Twp.,
Sullivan County, passed away Tuesday,
September 3, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Twp.
He was the husband of Barbara A.
(DeLong) Noss. They were married October 7, 1961, and celebrated 57 years of marriage. Born in Barto, he was the son of the late Reinhold C. and Beatrice
(Buchanan) Noss.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Lloyd attended Rock Run Church, Muncy Valley, Pa. He worked as a weigh
master at Crompton & Knowles Dye Plant, Gibraltar, for 39 and one-half years before retiring when the plant closed in 2004. Lloyd was a member of the NRA, enjoyed wood-working, washing eggs at Goose Lane Egg Farm and
collecting coins. He also enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by two sons, Barry L., husband of Gina F. (High) Noss, Brecknock Twp.; and Timothy L., husband of Angel J. (Duncan) Noss, Kansas City, Kansas; four grandchildren: Chad, Casey, Kyle and Carly; and four great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Brooke, Sasha and Harper. He is also survived by his siblings: Roger, Shirley, Esther, Ruth and Irene.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Jean and Sandra.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will
follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. For
online condolences, please visit
www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.