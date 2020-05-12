Lloyd “Oudi” Oudinot, Jr. Lloyd “Oudi” Elsworth Oudinot, Jr. 80 of Warren, PA passed away on December 21, 2019 at home under hospice care. Lloyd was born on May 13, 1939 in Reading, PA he was the son of the late Lloyd E. Oudinot, Sr. and Rose (Kohut) Oudinot who were of the Catholic Faith. Oudi was a 1958 graduate of Reading Senior High School where he lettered in Varsity football, basketball (a part of the 1957 District 3 Champs) and Track & Field (where he established a long held record discus thrust of 142’ 6.75’’). He was also a member of RHS’ first archery club. Following high school Oudi worked in the Grace Mines, Morgantown, PA until he was accepted into the PA State Police Academy in January 1965 and graduated April 1965 and early on in his career was transferred to a Troop in Western PA where he and his first family settled in the small town of Bentleyville, just outside of Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh became a special city for all of his daughters. Many years later transferring back to his home town of Reading where he retired in 1992 from his 27 year career with the State Police. Back in Reading and toward the end of his police career, and several years following it, Lloyd opened and enjoyed running a popular Collectables/Trading Cards corner store which he named “Little O’s” and it sat at the corner of 10th & Spring Streets in Reading. Oudi is survived by his first wife, Beverly (Hoke) Oudinot and their 5 daughters; Venus Joy Connors, widow of Bill Connors, Korinna Lee Cubbison, wife of John Cubbison, Kimberly Ann McConnell, wife of Kevin McConnell, Kacey Caroline Wenrich, wife of Jeff Wenrich and Vickie Rose Colsten, wife of Pete Colsten. He was also survived by his widow Katherine (Mutzabaugh) Oudinot and their 2 sons; Kyle Hunter Oudinot, husband of Ashley (Weinheimer) Oudinot and Tyler Richard Oudinot. Lloyd was also the proud grandfather of 4; Mason & Stella Blue Wenrich and twins Ryan and Matthew McConnell. Oudi was the only boy of 5 children and is survived by sister Donna Citrullo, wife of Ralph Citrullo. He was pre-deceased by by sisters Catherine “Honey” Staley, wife of the late Robert Staley. Betty Milligan, wife of the late Lewis Milligan and Linda Klinger, wife of survived James Klinger. Oudi is also survived by many cousins and was “Uncle Sonny” to several nieces and nephews. Lloyd was charming and kind, making friends easily and loved by many. He had an adventurous spirit and was the true definition of hard worker; an original DIY’er (“do it yourself”). These are just a few of the traits he passed onto his children but most importantly his unconditional love for family. Upon full retirement, Lloyd followed his dream of living the rest of his life peacefully “in the middle of nowhere”, when he and his second wife & children moved to a quaint little home which sits just inside the border of the Allegheny National Forrest in Warren, PA. He continued to make trips back to Reading to visit with all of his grandchildren and family as well as having a cup of coffee with his closest friends. Lloyd was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, an Uncle and a friend to many. He is greatly missed and will be loved always.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store