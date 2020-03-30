Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Templin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Templin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Templin Obituary
Lloyd E. Templin, 90, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020, at his residence. He is now at rest with his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Templin, who passed in 2017. Lloyd was the son of the late Edwin Templin and Effie M. (Adam) Templin. Lloyd is survived by his sons, Guy A. Templin, husband of Susan, of Sinking Spring; Ricky L. Templin, of Robesonia; and daughter, Constance A. Fehr, wife of James of Mohnton. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Alicia, Alexis and Jonathan. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Templin. Lloyd worked for more than 20 years as a butcher for Armour & Co. and as a wire drawer for Carpenter Technology. Lloyd was an avid small game hunter and was a Phillies and Eagles fan who liked listening to WEEU radio. He was active at church and was a lifetime member of Washington Camp No 211 Patriotic Order Sons of America. After retirement, Lloyd enjoyed going on trips and cruises with his wife, Betty. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to Wyomissing United Church of Christ, 2 Vermont Road Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -