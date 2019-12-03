|
|
L.M. Rauch L.M. is the son of the late Benjamin Rauch and Inez Gibson Rauch. L.M. was born on May 30, 1930, in Saluda, South Carolina. More than 60 years ago L.M. met and married Lily Thelma Rhinehart. They later moved to Reading, PA . L.M. worked for Parish Pressed Steele for 41 years. L.M. leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Lily Thelma; a special nephew, Jack Rhinehart; three brothers, Richard, Sr., Paul and Frank (Beulah); a sister, Mary E. Epps (Robert); three sisters-in-law, Bennie Ruth (Johnnie), Dorothy and Ida Mae; a brother-in-law, Adam (Eva) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the family. www.TheoCAuman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019