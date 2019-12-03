Home

POWERED BY

Services
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Resources
More Obituaries for L.M. RAUCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L.M. RAUCH


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L.M. RAUCH Obituary
L.M. Rauch L.M. is the son of the late Benjamin Rauch and Inez Gibson Rauch. L.M. was born on May 30, 1930, in Saluda, South Carolina. More than 60 years ago L.M. met and married Lily Thelma Rhinehart. They later moved to Reading, PA . L.M. worked for Parish Pressed Steele for 41 years. L.M. leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Lily Thelma; a special nephew, Jack Rhinehart; three brothers, Richard, Sr., Paul and Frank (Beulah); a sister, Mary E. Epps (Robert); three sisters-in-law, Bennie Ruth (Johnnie), Dorothy and Ida Mae; a brother-in-law, Adam (Eva) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the family. www.TheoCAuman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -