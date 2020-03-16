|
Lois A. Lynch, 72, of Reading, passed away Saturday, March 14th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Lois was born in Minersville on March 11, 1948, a daughter of the late Hellen (Gayesky) and James Lynch. Lois was retired after 40 years of service to Schuylkill County. She spent her entire career helping others at the county level thru the Schuylkill County Veterans Department and later in their Planning and Zoning Board. She was volunteer at Reading Tower Health Hospital in the Gift Department for many years and received recognition for volunteering over 1,000 hours at the hospital. She loved traveling and her favorite vacation spot was her beach condo in Ocean City, NJ. She loved gardening, line dancing and her pets. Her last dog was Kasey. She lived at Rittenhouse Village the last year of her life and loved the residents and staff. Best description of Lois; great sense of humor, quiet, anxious, impatient, loving. She was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine B. Kapshock. Services are private at the convenience of the family. There will be a "Lois Lynch Ice Cream Day" at Rittenhouse Village this summer in her honor. Her family would like to thank Tower Health doctors, nurses and staff, Tammy from Palliative Medicink and the ladies from Caring Hospice Services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, PO Box 69, Mohnton, PA 19540. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020