Lois D. Barrett, 93, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, in Berks Heim Nursing Home.

Born in Loganton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles W. Lamey and Beryl H. (Kleckner). She was the wife of the late Warren H. Barrett.

Lois is survived by her twin sister, Doris O. Eisenhower, of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Rose Barrett, of Brecknock Twp. and nephew, Michael D. Eisenhower, husband of Gwen.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Darlene D.

Barrett; and son, Dennis W. Barrett; as well as her brother, William Lamey.

Lois graduated from Loganton High School in 1943. She enjoyed cleaning, relaxing at home and spending time with her beloved dogs.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Pastor David Reinwald will

officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th floor, Washington DC 20036-3604. Online condolences can be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



