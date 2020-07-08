Lois Eckenroth

Lois Miller Eckenroth, 88, formerly of Muhlenberg, passed away July 5, 2020 at 3:25 PM in the Topton Lutheran Home where she was a guest. Prior to Topton, she resided at Grandview Manor, Ruscombmanor Twp. She was the wife of Raymond C. Eckenroth, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, PA, she was a daughter of the late James A. and Ruth S. (Stetler) Miller. She was a 1949 graduate of Wilson High School and a 1953 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Lois taught home economics for 27 ½ years at Conrad Weiser, Marple Newtown and Reading School Districts. She edited he high school and college newspapers and wrote the newsletter for Berks County Home Ec. Assn. for several years. Lois enjoyed music, history, writing, card games, traveling, and was an avid Phillies fan. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Riverview Park, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, WELCA and the Nifty Fifty Club. She was also member of NEA, PSEA, RSAR, PSAC, AACS, Pa AFCS, Berks County family consumer scientists, Red Hat Society, and the American Association of University Women. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter – Robin B. Martin, Royersford, her son – James R. husband of Audrey (Coleman) Brudereck, Laureldale, her grandchildren – Andrew J. husband of Jessica G. Martin, Heather Ann Brudereck wife of Ian Browning, her great grandson – Taylor Dean Martin, Sisters-in-laws, Bothers-in-laws, and numerous nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 AM in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring with Pastor Carol B. Kehler officiating. A celebration of Life service will be held at a future date.



