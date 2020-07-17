Lois K. Yorgey Lois K. Yorgey, 92, of Exeter Township, went home to be with her Lord on July 9, 2020. She resided at Manatawny Manor for the past year. Born in Ozone Park, N.Y. on February 16, 1928, she was the daughter of Timothy and Katherine Kiefer. Lois was the wife of the late John E. Yorgey Jr. They were married on November 20, 1948 and had celebrated seventy-one years of marriage. Surviving are her children: Karen Y. Keller, wife of Jeffrey Keller, John E. Yorgey III, husband of Zelpha Yorgey, Kent W. Yorgey, husband of Ardyth Yorgey, Kurt J. Yorgey, husband of Michelle Yorgey and Jan Y. Benfield, wife of Stephen Benfield; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson Benjamin Yorgey. She was a member of New Life Bible Fellowship Church in Oley, Pa. and was last employed at First Presbyterian Church as a secretary. Lois will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed singing, performing solos as a child, and later in church choirs. Her hobbies included playing the piano, sewing, cross-stitching, and knitting. She had an everlasting smile and a genuine love for her Lord. A memorial service for Lois will be held at a later date at New Life Bible Fellowship Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to New Life Bible Fellowship Church, 2960 Philadelphia Ave. Oley, PA.



