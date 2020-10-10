Lois Moyer

Lois J. Moyer Lois J. Moyer, 74, passed away October 6, 2020, in her West Reading residence. She was the widow of Julio Rios Centeno, who died August 11, 2014. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ralph D. and Helen Mae (Bissikummer) Oberholtzer. Lois was a graduate of Wyomissing High School and Boston College, where she received her BA in Arts. She was employed by Exide Corporation as a Pension administrator. Lois is survived by her daughter, Emma M. Moyer, West Reading, four grandchildren, Christian, Daniel, Bella and Julian. She is also survived by her two sisters, Jane Rump and Brenda Moge, niece, Tracy Troy, and her feline companion, Charlie. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 1 p.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA, with burial to follow at Alsace Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.