1/1
Lois Moyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois J. Moyer Lois J. Moyer, 74, passed away October 6, 2020, in her West Reading residence. She was the widow of Julio Rios Centeno, who died August 11, 2014. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ralph D. and Helen Mae (Bissikummer) Oberholtzer. Lois was a graduate of Wyomissing High School and Boston College, where she received her BA in Arts. She was employed by Exide Corporation as a Pension administrator. Lois is survived by her daughter, Emma M. Moyer, West Reading, four grandchildren, Christian, Daniel, Bella and Julian. She is also survived by her two sisters, Jane Rump and Brenda Moge, niece, Tracy Troy, and her feline companion, Charlie. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 1 p.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA, with burial to follow at Alsace Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Burial
Alsace Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved