|
Lois L. Reinhart, 87, of Santa Barbara,Calif. (and
formerly of Reading, Pa.), passed away Monday, June 19, 2017, at Buena Vista Nursing Center, Santa Barbara,Calif.
Lois was born in Loudon, Tenn., on June 18, 1930, a daughter of the late RosaLee (French) Millsaps and
Malcolm W. Millsaps.
She was the widow of Kenneth Reinhart. He died
November 22, 1975.
She worked for 24 years as an accounting clerk for the City of Reading, She retired in 1992.
Lois is survived by her son, Glenn K. Reinhart;
daughter-in-law, Deborah Mullin; and grandson, Davis Reinhart, of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and a granddaughter,
Lisa McGuigan, of Waddell, Ariz.
Predeceased by a daughter, Nancy L. McGuigan; and her three brothers: Charles, Offord and Ernest Millsaps.
Lois was known for her friendly smile and warm
"Southern" greeting, and enjoyed good conversations with friends on the front porch. She was a Girls Scout Brownie leader, active in PTA, a member in several Bridge Clubs and sang weekly in the choir at Windsor Street United
Methodist Church in Reading. She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren, and was proud as they grew into young adults.
A memorial services will be held, Thursday, August 8th at 2:00 p.m., at the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading.
A private interment will take place the following day at the Schwarzwald Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at
www.sandersfuneral.com.