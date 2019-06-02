Lolita R. Deibert, 76, of Hamburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.

She was the wife of Herbert H. Deibert Jr. They were married on August 24, 1968, and celebrated fifty years of marriage. Born in Hamburg, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Amicone) Donatelli.

She worked as an aide for the Hamburg Center and

Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. Lolita also worked for

Ontelaunee Orchard. She was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Tilden Twp.

Surviving in addition to her husband is one daughter, Mary C. (Deibert), wife of Adam Hafer, Port Clinton; and two grandsons, Matthew and Aron. Lolita is also survived by two sisters, Antoinette Shepherd and Jeanette Cronin, both of Shillington.

She was predeceased by a son, Herbert H. Deibert III, died March 23, 2010; and siblings: Luciano Donatelli, Ellisa Italia, Mary Russo, Antonio Donatelli, Ralph Donatelli, Anne Peitruszynski and John Donatelli.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, June 6 at

1:00 p.m. from St. Mary R.C. Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. Mary R.C. Cemetery, Hamburg. A visitation with the family will be held in the church Thursday, 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street,

Hamburg, PA 19526 to assist the family with final expenses.

For online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com. Leibensperger

Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg is in charge of

arrangements.



