Lonnie Battle III Lonnie Battle, III, “Little Man”, 60 of Reading, passed away on Aug. 1st in the Reading Hospital where he was surrounded by his dear brothers, sisters, and loved ones when he passed over to the other side of eternity. Born in Reading, PA., he was the son of the late Rev. Lonnie Battle, Jr., and Levert (Hunt) Battle. He confessed, believed, and found strength and a resting place in Jesus Christ. He enjoyed attending Spring Valley Church of God with his other family and relatives. He attended Exeter Sr. High School. Lonnie loved Roller Skating., chess, playing pool, fishing, hunting, bicycling and working on vehicles and a master at body work. Lonnie could restore your car to life when it needed to be repaired. Surviving are his brothers and sisters, Barry husband of Becky Battle, Willie Louis companion of Betty Crawl, Julia A. “Judy” Pitts Battle, Harry husband of Marci Haubrich, Jeannette Battle, Larry Battle all of Reading, PA., Garry husband of Tiffany Battle, Helen Battle, all of Lebanon, PA; his best friend John Walker, Reading, PA; his dear friend Denise Adams. Memorial services will be held on a later date. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com