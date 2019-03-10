Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lora (Manwiller) Coonan.

Lora L. Coonan, 63, of Ephrata and

formerly of Womelsdorf and Myerstown, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

She was born in Reading to Pauline F. (Hollenbach) Manwiller of Lebanon, and the late David Joshua Manwiller. Lora celebrated 25 years of marriage to Terrance M. "Terry" Coonan last April 23rd.

Raised in Stouchsburg, she graduated from Conrad

Weiser High School and attended Christ Evangelical

Lutheran Church. She worked as template developer for Science Press which became Cadmus and then Cenveo. More recently Lora was a wonderful homemaker.

Lora loved her grandchildren, family and friends. She was full of life, never put herself first and she loved the

holidays with the kids. She enjoyed playing bingo, tending to her flower and shrub gardens and her house plants. Lora also enjoyed music, traveling to New Orleans and

attending jazz and blues festivals.

In addition to her mother, Pauline, and husband Terry, Lora is survived by their daughter, Jennifer, wife of Trent Hock, of Leola, and their children: Bryce, Jordyn and Dylan Hock; their son, Michael Coonan, husband of Linh (Lam), of Rothsville, and their children: Jimmy Coonan, Alyssa, wife of Jake Stock, and Jason, Hanna and Sean Coonan; five siblings: Linda Manwiller, of Lebanon; David Allen Manwiller, husband of Stacey (Collom), of Camden, Del.; Lorraine, wife of Frank Markosky of Eldersburg, Md.;

Larry Manwiller, husband of Hollie (Baskin), of

Womelsdorf; and Bradley Manwiller, of Stouchsburg; as well as 4 nieces: Samantha Quinn, Amanda Manwiller,

Emily Manwiller, Shawnee Manwiller; and 6 nephews: Jeremy Manwiller, Joshua Manwiller, Benjamin Markosky, Daniel Markosky, Andrew Markosky and

Joshua Manwiller.

Lora was preceded in death by her father; and nephew, Michael Manwiller.

A visitation will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Lora's Life at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Mark J. Thiboldeaux officiating, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home &

Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Future

interment will take place at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Womelsdorf.

Please omit flowers; memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4215,

Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com . 717-560-5100



