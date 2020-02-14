Home

Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
Lora Stefanowicz Obituary
Lora Stefanowicz, 66, of Reading, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Richard and Genevieve (Smutek) Stefanowicz. Lora was a 1971 graduate of Reading High School and worked for CNA Insurance in Reading for 23 years in the clerical department. Lora is survived by one sister, Dawn Bibbus, wife of Ralph L. III. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
