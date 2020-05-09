Loraine Erickson, age 68, passed on May 4, 2020 in Berkshire Center of COVID 19. She was the wife of Ray Erickson. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of Marie (Bonhage) McDonald and Patrick Leo McDonald. She is survived by her Uncle Charles (Buds) Bonhage in New Jersey, sister Celia Mellon wife of Michael also survived by nephews Michael husband of Megan of Florida , Andrew fiancé of Bethany in Virginia, CJ husband of Jenny, Trexlertown and Kevin, partner of Kiara, Sinking Spring She is also survived by nieces and nephews Josh, Will, Maddison, Lily, Gwen and baby girl due next month. and many cousins throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, she was preceded by her brother Patrick (Hap) McDonald, Jr and nephew Caleb . Loraine graduated from Upper Darby High School and worked many jobs in the Philadelphia, Delaware County and New Jersey areas. Always willing to help, Raine never turned down anyone in need. She had a strong faith in God which saw her through difficult times of a stroke and amputation of her leg. She had a generous heart and a contagious laugh. Services are private. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



