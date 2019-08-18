|
Lorene E. (Schaeffer) Lutz, 91, formerly of Kutztown, Pa., passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, in Commonwealth Senior Living, Abingdon, Va., where she resided for six months.
She was the widow of Clifford Salvesen, who died in 2017, and Edgar C. Lutz, who died on July 11, 2004. Born and raised in Bernville, Pa., Lorene was a daughter of the late Curtis M. and Mabel E. (Klopp) Schaeffer. In her younger years, her family attended Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, Bernville, where her mother served as the parish organist.
Lorene attended high school in Bernville, Pa. She was a 1948 graduate of Reading Business Institute, and later
received an Associate Degree in child care at Morris
County College, New Jersey, in 1970. She worked as a teacher's assistant at Building Blocks Preschool,
Trexlertown from 1996 to 2003. Prior to that, Lorene was employed at Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown from 1985 to 1995 and as a Medical Secretary at the former office of Dr. William E. Glosser, Reading, from 1948 to 1955.
Lorene was an avid volunteer who enjoyed helping
others. She was active with Meals on Wheels and would
also volunteer her time leading hymn sings at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown and Phoebe Home in
Wernersville. Lorene had a love for music and singing. She was a member of the Kutztown Community Choir and the choir at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kutztown, where she most recently attended worship. Lorene kept herself very active. She enjoyed line dancing and water aerobics.
Lorene is survived by her children: Nancy E. (Lutz), wife of David Hopkins, Zionsville, Pa.; Cynthia A. (Lutz), wife of David Kellogg, Oyster Bay, N.Y.; Deborah L. (Lutz), wife of Joel Silverstein, Ellicott City, Md.; Arlan E. Lutz,
Hollywood, Fla.; and Mark A., husband of Melanie (Nisbet) Lutz, Abingdon, Va.; sister, Elizabeth (Schaeffer) Duffy, Whitehall, Pa.; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her two husbands and parents, Lorene was predeceased by a brother, Arlan Schaeffer, who was killed in action during World War II.
A memorial service to celebrate Lorene's life will be held at a later date in Christ Little Tulpehocken Church,
Bernville, Pa. Burial will be private in the adjoining church cemetery.
The family requests that contributions may be made in Lorene's memory to Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, 40 Church Road, Bernville, PA 19506. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements.
