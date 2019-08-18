Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorene Lutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorene (Schaeffer) Lutz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorene (Schaeffer) Lutz Obituary

Lorene E. (Schaeffer) Lutz, 91, formerly of Kutztown, Pa., passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, in Commonwealth Senior Living, Abingdon, Va., where she resided for six months.

She was the widow of Clifford Salvesen, who died in 2017, and Edgar C. Lutz, who died on July 11, 2004. Born and raised in Bernville, Pa., Lorene was a daughter of the late Curtis M. and Mabel E. (Klopp) Schaeffer. In her younger years, her family attended Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, Bernville, where her mother served as the parish organist.

Lorene attended high school in Bernville, Pa. She was a 1948 graduate of Reading Business Institute, and later

received an Associate Degree in child care at Morris

County College, New Jersey, in 1970. She worked as a teacher's assistant at Building Blocks Preschool,

Trexlertown from 1996 to 2003. Prior to that, Lorene was employed at Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown from 1985 to 1995 and as a Medical Secretary at the former office of Dr. William E. Glosser, Reading, from 1948 to 1955.

Lorene was an avid volunteer who enjoyed helping

others. She was active with Meals on Wheels and would

also volunteer her time leading hymn sings at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown and Phoebe Home in

Wernersville. Lorene had a love for music and singing. She was a member of the Kutztown Community Choir and the choir at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kutztown, where she most recently attended worship. Lorene kept herself very active. She enjoyed line dancing and water aerobics.

Lorene is survived by her children: Nancy E. (Lutz), wife of David Hopkins, Zionsville, Pa.; Cynthia A. (Lutz), wife of David Kellogg, Oyster Bay, N.Y.; Deborah L. (Lutz), wife of Joel Silverstein, Ellicott City, Md.; Arlan E. Lutz,

Hollywood, Fla.; and Mark A., husband of Melanie (Nisbet) Lutz, Abingdon, Va.; sister, Elizabeth (Schaeffer) Duffy, Whitehall, Pa.; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her two husbands and parents, Lorene was predeceased by a brother, Arlan Schaeffer, who was killed in action during World War II.

A memorial service to celebrate Lorene's life will be held at a later date in Christ Little Tulpehocken Church,

Bernville, Pa. Burial will be private in the adjoining church cemetery.

The family requests that contributions may be made in Lorene's memory to Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, 40 Church Road, Bernville, PA 19506. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at:

www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now