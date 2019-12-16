|
Loretta Charnoff, 83, died at Manor Care Sinking Spring, on Dec. 15. She was the daughter of the late Fanny and Herman Charnoff. She lived most of her lifer on N 11th St. and then lived at B’nai Brith Apartments for 18 years. She was predeceased by her brother, Martin. Loretta was a graduate of Reading High and was a member of Kesher Zion Synagogue and a life member of Hadassah. Graveside services will be held today, Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 2:00 p.m., in Kesher Zion Cemetery. Henninger Funeral Home Inc is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019