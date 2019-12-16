Home

More Obituaries for Loretta Charnoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Charnoff

Loretta Charnoff Obituary
Loretta Charnoff, 83, died at Manor Care Sinking Spring, on Dec. 15. She was the daughter of the late Fanny and Herman Charnoff. She lived most of her lifer on N 11th St. and then lived at B’nai Brith Apartments for 18 years. She was predeceased by her brother, Martin. Loretta was a graduate of Reading High and was a member of Kesher Zion Synagogue and a life member of Hadassah. Graveside services will be held today, Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 2:00 p.m., in Kesher Zion Cemetery. Henninger Funeral Home Inc is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
