Loretta Mae (Waldman) Sausen Loretta Mae (Waldman) Sausen (88) of Oley passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 at the Highlands of Wyomissing, where she was a resident. Born in Reading, Loretta was the daughter of George and Martha (Brown) Waldman. Loretta was a member of the Central Catholic High School Class of 1949. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Kutztown University in 1953, and her Master’s Degree from Temple University in 1956. She was employed by the Reading School District as an Elementary School teacher for 36 years, retiring in 1989. She was a past Secretary of Waldman Brothers Electric, Inc. Loretta was the widow of John M. Sausen, her loving husband of 56 years. She is survived by two Brothers, James C. Waldman, and Carl A. Waldman, five Nieces, and four Nephews She was also pre-deceased by two Brothers, Richard J. Waldman, and Anthony G. Waldman She was a member and past President, Vice-President, and Treasurer of the Reading Association of School Retirees, and a member of the American Association of University Women In their younger days, Loretta, and John, raised chickens, and farmed a small fruit orchard. She very much loved all of her dogs, especially her succession of Boston Terriers, Maggie, Katy, and Betsy. She enjoyed cooking, painting, reading, and playing the piano. She was a very active person, and liked going out to dinner with family and friends. She was an avid reader, and participated in many informal book clubs…which was just an opportunity to meet and talk with all of her friends! Loretta and John enjoyed cruising and traveling the world anytime they were able. She was a member of St. Catharine of Siena Parish, and the Mt Penn Fire Company. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, August 28th, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with a mass of christian burial beginning at 10:30 am in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township 4975 Boyertown Pike Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Shriner’s Hospital of Philadelphia or The Humane Society of PA. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com