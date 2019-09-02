|
Loretta Pearl Sterling, 99, passed away
August 29, 2019, in Berks Heim, Bern
Township.
She was the wife of the late Maynard C. Sterling, who passed away March 13, 1996. Born in Reading on November 15, 1919, she was a daughter of the late John and Rhea (Epler) Schutter.
She was a graduate of Mohnton High School. Loretta worked as a laborer for Narrow Fabric for over thirty years. She loved gardening, socializing, reading and doing crossword puzzles. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially with her grand, great, and great-great grandchildren.
Loretta is survived by her two sons, Leonard "Lenny" R., husband of Kathleen "Kitty" Sterling; and Lee Sterling. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Lori, wife of Kenny Williams; and Patti, wife of Jay Gregor; along with six great-grandchildren: Cara, Kelly, Nichole, Jordan,
Jason and Jerry; and seven great-great-grandchildren:
Dylan, Gianna, Kenadee, Ace, Cohen, Charlee and Declan. Other survivors include her brother, John Schutter; and several nieces and nephews.
Loretta was preceded in death by two of her daughters-in-law, Marlene and Louise Sterling; three sisters: Grace Bachman, Betty Archer and Miriam Schutter; and one brother, Richard Schutter.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff for the passionate care they gave Loretta during her stay at Berks Heim. A special thank you to
everyone on A-3!
Services will be held Wednesday, September 4th at
9:30 a.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held at 9:00 a.m., until time of service. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,
Laureldale is in charge of arrangements.
