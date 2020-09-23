Lori A. English Lori A. English, 63, of Wyomissing, passed away Monday, September 21st, 2020 in the care of Reading Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Stanley J. English Jr, who passed in 2018. They shared a marriage of 41 years. Born in Tawas City, Michigan, she was the daughter of Frank Morin and the late Claire (Longenecker) Morin. She graduated from Wilson High School Class of ‘75. Lori worked as an office administrator for Grossman’s Building Products, and later worked as a Credit Manager for Berks Products Supply and most recently for E.G. Smith. Lori greatly enjoyed hosting her family for Sunday night dinners and for Nicole’s “Greek” birthday meal or Stanley’s shepherd pie birthday. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren and nieces. She also enjoyed day trips to local towns with her best friend, Donna. She loved working in her yard and on her house. Lori looked forward to her yearly vacations at the beach. Lori will be remembered by her children: Stanley J. English III of Sinking Spring and Nicole M., wife of Matthew Blanski, of Exeter; her granddaughters Mychaela Gebhard-Blanski and Mallory ClaireBlanski; her brother Gregg L. Morin, husband of Timeri, of Mesa AZ; and her nieces Raelynn Morin and Danielle Morin. She is also survived by her best friend, Donna M. Schera. In lieu of flowers, Lori’s family invites you to contribute to a charity of your choice
. Services for Lori will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading with Rev. Dr. Brett Reider officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Spring Township. Friends and family are invited to gather from 10 am until the start of services at the funeral home. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com