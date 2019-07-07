Lori L. Crammer, 57, of Wernersville, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at the

Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Keith R. Crammer, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage on June 13th. Lori, a daughter of the late Kenneth L. and Mae (Noble) Kleffel, was born in Reading.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children, Vikki L., wife of Jason M. Kauffman, Antietam; and Derek R. Crammer, husband of Jacqueline, Shillington; three brothers: James Kleffel, husband of Teresa,

Kutztown; Kenneth Kleffel Jr., husband of Christina,

Fleetwood; and Keith Kleffel, Kutztown; and three

grandchildren: Jayden, Camrin and Jordin Kauffman.

Lori was a Reading High School cheerleading coach for eight years and was last working for St. Joseph Medical Center. She was very crafty, artistic and creative. She loved to dance and enjoyed life. Her smile and laugh was

contagious; she would do anything for anyone.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13th at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 6-9:00 p.m.,

Friday, and 9-10:00 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RHS Knight Closet, 800 Washington St., Reading, PA 19601.

