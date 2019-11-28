|
|
Lori Anne Deysher-Czerny, 58, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, November 26, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading, where she was a patient for two days. Lori was born in Reading, on August 12, 1961, a daughter of the late Florence V. (Kulp) and Vernon A. “Duke” Deysher. She was the wife of Dieter F. Czerny, of Reading. Dieter is the vice president of finance for Boscov’s and the treasurer of the Reading Liederkranz, Our City Reading and the Double Tree Hotel. Lori and Dieter were married August 3, 2019. She received a bachelor’s degree in business from Indiana University of PA and also graduated from Saint Joseph School of Nursing and worked as a private patient nurse. She also worked as an instrument repair person at Zeswitz Music Store, Reading, and an executive secretary and purchasing agent at Fred’s Music Store, Shillingon, Pa. In addition to her husband, Dieter, Lori is survived by her son, Thatcher Ninzeheltzer, of Gibraltar; a brother, Dennis V. Deysher; and a sister, Vicki S. Deysher, both of Upper Bern Township; and a niece, Lynne E. Reedy, of Lebanon, Pa. Lori was a 1979 graduate of Exeter High School. In her senior year, Lori represented Exeter High School in the Junior Miss Pageant. After graduation, Lori was accepted into the United States Collegiate Wind Band as a percussionist and traveled throughout Europe giving concerts. There were a maximum of two participants per state, and Lori was the only band member from Pennsylvania. Lori also played as the on-stage drummer in the Reading Civic Opera performance of “Cabaret,” while her father performed in the pit orchestra. Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, December 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Feeney Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. A reception will be held at the Reading Liederkranz at the conclusion of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110 Allentown, PA 18109. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019