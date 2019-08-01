It is with great sadness that the family of Lori "Loretta" K. Mountz, 63, of Wernersville, Pa., announces her passing on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Born in Reading, Lori was the daughter of the late Ronald Harold and Sandra Elaine (Smith) Mountz.

She was predeceased by her brother Jeffrey in 1981.

Lori's career in wood finishing spanned over 40 years, last working as a technical service representative wood coating specialist with The Sherwin-Williams Company. During her tenure with Sherwin-Williams, Lori was

awarded the East Region Technical Service Representative of the Year in 2013 and 2015.

Lori's belief in the necessity of public libraries led her to volunteer as a board member of Wernersville Public

Library, serving as co-president in 2018/19, as well as

volunteering for the Reading Public Library.

Surviving her are her spouse, Kimberly Servello; her nephew, Ronald Jeffrey Mountz, his partner, Lois Neal and their son, Waylon Jeffrey Mountz. She is also survived by extended family, as well as her beloved pets Puck, Gatsby and Bleu.

No funeral services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, celebrate Lori's life by donating to the Northern Chesapeake Sheltie Rescue

(https://www.ncsr-md.org/) and/or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Cremation Society of Berks County Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com.



