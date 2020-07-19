Lori Neider

Lori R. (Fegley) Neider, 61, of Reading, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the widow of the late Donald Neider. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Mary Jane (Strause) Fegley. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church Laureldale. Lori loved Elton John, Nascar, and collecting Angels and her dog Daniel. Lori worked at Ludens for many years. She is survived by one son Nicholas N. Neider of Laureldale. She is survived by brothers Terry Fegley, Clyde A. Fegley Jr. husband of Margaret; Sisters; Debra Ann Nowotarski wife of Robert, Carole Heister wife of Raymond, Linda Heister widow of Adam, Virginia Fegley, Anita Roeder and Kelly Fegley. Lori is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was pre deceased by sisters Cherryle Patton and Barbara Chamuras. The family finds comfort in knowing that Lori is now an angel looking over them. For everyones safety we will be allowing a limited amount of people in the funeral home at a time. Please greet the family briefly and exit to allow others to do the same thing. Please practice social distancing. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home 2100 Perkiomen Ave, Mt. Penn 19606. Interment is private in Charles Evans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
