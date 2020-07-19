1/1
Lori Neider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori R. (Fegley) Neider, 61, of Reading, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the widow of the late Donald Neider. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Mary Jane (Strause) Fegley. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church Laureldale. Lori loved Elton John, Nascar, and collecting Angels and her dog Daniel. Lori worked at Ludens for many years. She is survived by one son Nicholas N. Neider of Laureldale. She is survived by brothers Terry Fegley, Clyde A. Fegley Jr. husband of Margaret; Sisters; Debra Ann Nowotarski wife of Robert, Carole Heister wife of Raymond, Linda Heister widow of Adam, Virginia Fegley, Anita Roeder and Kelly Fegley. Lori is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was pre deceased by sisters Cherryle Patton and Barbara Chamuras. The family finds comfort in knowing that Lori is now an angel looking over them. For everyones safety we will be allowing a limited amount of people in the funeral home at a time. Please greet the family briefly and exit to allow others to do the same thing. Please practice social distancing. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home 2100 Perkiomen Ave, Mt. Penn 19606. Interment is private in Charles Evans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lutz Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved