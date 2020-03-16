|
Lorie J. Ochs, age 63, of Robesonia passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Her beloved husband, Gerry L. Ochs, Sr. died on July 27, 2019. Born in Reading on July 13, 1956 a daughter of Gilbert L. Deck, who survives, and the late Joanne (Matthew) Deck. Lorie was a 1974 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and a graduate of Reading Area Community College Nursing School. She was a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Conrad Weiser Chapter #449 O.E.S., Womelsdorf, a long-time member of Pioneer Hose Co., Robesonia; and a member of the Womelsdorf V.F.W. She recently retired as a Registered Nurse, IV Nurse, and a Specialist on the IV Team from the Reading Hospital - Tower Health after 30 years of service. Surviving in addition to her father is a son, Gerry L. Ochs, Jr. husband of Charlene; three sisters, Charisse wife of Glenn Steffy, Anita wife of Barry Adams, and Lisha Deck; and eight nieces & nephews. Memorial Service date will be announced in the near future. Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pioneer Hose Company, Apparatus Fund, 32 W. Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020