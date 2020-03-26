|
Lorraine Fern Kazmierczak, 94 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD. Born in Irene, SD, on July 20, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Grace (Kitzman) Mikkelson. Lorraine is survived by her son: William Kazmierczak (Susan) of Birdsboro, PA; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Aloysius Kazmierczak; daughter: Joan Ott; and sisters: Cleo, Ilene and Peggy. Services are private. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020