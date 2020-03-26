Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Kazmierczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Fern Kazmierczak


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Fern Kazmierczak Obituary
Lorraine Fern Kazmierczak, 94 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD. Born in Irene, SD, on July 20, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Grace (Kitzman) Mikkelson. Lorraine is survived by her son: William Kazmierczak (Susan) of Birdsboro, PA; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Aloysius Kazmierczak; daughter: Joan Ott; and sisters: Cleo, Ilene and Peggy. Services are private. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -