Lorraine G. Hitchcock Lorraine G. Hitchcock, 96, passed away on April 25, 2020, at Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation where she was a resident. She was the wife of the late Jules F. Hitchcock. Born in Fredericksburg, VA, on March 8, 1924, she was one of 10 children of the late Herbert and Viola Mogel. Lorraine was a professional singer. She and her twin sister, Louise, were in the Army for a short time serving in a hospital ward where she, providentially, met her husband-to-be, “Whitey”. Lorraine was a sister, a wife, a mother, a friend, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, a waitress, a cleaner and a hard worker. She was widowed at a relatively early age and worked hard to take care of her family. Lorraine, “Dixie”, loved her family and enjoyed making meals for them. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lorraine also enjoyed studying the Bible and sharing it with others. Lorraine is survived by four children, Deborah wife of David Autry of North Carolina, son Keith and wife Donna of Reading, April wife of Bill Tuscher of Reading, and Kathleen Turner of Hanover. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Lorraine was predeceased by one grandchild, one daughter-in-law and several brothers and sisters. Lorraine is also survived by her twin sister, Louise Bazylewicz and her brother, George Mogel, and numerous nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be conducted on Zoom on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 6:45pm. Please contact any family member for details. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to donate.JW.org. Please share your memories with the family at our online guestbook at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020