|
|
Lorraine M. (Bingaman) Marks, 90, of Sicklerville, N.J., formerly of Exeter Township, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in her home due to complications related to Alzheimer’s Disease. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Marks Sr., who passed away January 6, 2015. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward William and Grace Alberta (Rissmiller) Bingaman. She was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School and was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church. Lorraine worked as a Teacher’s Assistant at BCIU. Surviving are Lorraine’s children: Robert Marks Jr., Mt. Penn; Lori Hollingsworth (Dan), N.J.; Susan Kazmierczak (William), Birdsboro; and Marsha Sheinhartz, Colo. Also surviving are six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at Spies-Zion Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. The Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020