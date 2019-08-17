Home

Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
4214 Main St
Slatedale, PA 18079
(610) 767-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
40 2nd street
Slatington, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
40 2nd street
Slatington, PA
View Map
Lorraine C. Oswald, 89, of Slatington, passed away on August 14, 2019.

She was the loving wife of Lee A. Oswald. They would have celebrated 71 years of

marriage on August 21st. Born in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marian Kocher.

Lorraine enjoyed bowling and gardening and was an avid Yankees fan. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Slatington. She worked in the front office of Lehigh Stone until her retirement,

She is survived by her children: Donna (John) Sharbaugh, Lee (Dawn) Oswald Jr. and Laurel (Barry)

Williams; grandchildren: Shawn (Karen) Patterson, Jess (Latrisha) Oswald, Tyler (Melissa) Oswald and Brett

Williams; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Thelma (Richard) Seidel; and

brother, John Kocher.

She was predeceased by siblings: Gladys Delong, Bernice Hoosier, Jean Rohr, Joseph (Jack) Kocher Jr. and Robert Kocher.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 40 2nd Street, Slatington, where family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Egypt Cemetery. Family and friends may gather for a celebration of life at the Egypt Fire Company

following interment. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 17, 2019
