1/1
Lorraine R. Leisey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine R. Leisey Lorraine R. Leisey, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Lancashire Hall. She was born in Wernersville to the late Harvey and Elsie (Beamesderfer) Hollenbach and was the wife of the late Galen J. Leisey who passed away in 2000. A member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ephrata, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, baking, and doing crafts. Lorraine worked as a CNA for Ephrata Manor prior to her retirement and worked at the Ephrata Walmart afterwards. Lorraine is survived by a daughter, Gail L., wife of Kenneth Moyer of Lititz; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildlren; 2 sisters, Betty Mogel of Fritztown, sister, Pat Kireta of Florida. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 sons, Glenn and Gary L. Leisey, 2 sisters, Adele and Christine Weaver. Services are private at the convenience of the family, with interment in the Mellingers Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Lorraine’s memory may be made to Hospice of Lancaster County, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roseboro-Stradling Funeral & Crematory Services Inc
533 Walnut St
Denver, PA 17517
(717) 336-6531
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roseboro-Stradling Funeral & Crematory Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved