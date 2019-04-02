Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine (Freeman) Raihl.

Lorraine E. (Freeman) Raihl, 92, one of the original residents of Furnace Creek,

Robesonia, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Penn State St. Joseph Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of the late Edwin Raihl, who died in 1983. She was previously widowed by her first husband, Marlin Hoke, in 1968.

Lorraine, a daughter of the late Lee and Carrie (Meyers) Freeman, was born in Donaldson, Schuylkill Co.

She is survived by a daughter, Lois E., wife of Larry

Reppert, Shoemakersville; three grandchildren: Lisa, spouse of Andrea Reppert, Richard Reppert, husband of Michelle, and Beverly, wife of George Stuck III; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Ralph C. Hoke; three brothers; and a sister.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia.

She retired in 1992 from Ocello in Richland, having

previously worked a number of years at Linden Blouse, Womelsdorf.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 4th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville, with her pastor, the Rev. William H. Weiser, officiating. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



