Lorraine Schaeffer

Lorraine H. (Degler) Schaeffer, 87, formerly of West Lawn, passed away in the late hours of Friday, July 17, 2020 in the care of the dedicated staff of Phoebe Berks. She was the loving wife for 69 years of Paul R. Schaeffer. Born in Shartlesville to the late Berton and Helen (Himmelberger) Degler, Lorraine graduated from Hamburg High School ’51 with honors and went on to attend Lebanon Valley College. Lorraine, with the help of her loving family, was the owner and operator of Carvel Ice Cream at 5th Street in Muhlenberg and Reiffton. She was also a licensed real estate agent and broker. An active woman, Lorraine loved to ski, golf, travel, and bike. She was a creative and talented woman who enjoyed knitting, pottery, and crafting with her grandchildren. She also had a passion for music as she was a gifted pianist who taught many others to play. Her beautiful soprano voice will be missed. Lorraine served as the organist and choir director at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ and Berwyn Methodist Church. She was a charter member of St. Peter’s UCC of Wilshire. In addition to her husband, Paul, Lorraine will be remembered by her children, Susan E. Hall (Lawrence) of Birdsboro and Burton D. Schaeffer (Michelle) of Auburn; her grandchildren: Lisa Hickey (Matt), Burt Schaeffer Jr. (Stephanie), and Katie Mazzi (Justin); and five great grandchildren; Julia, Alexis, Heather, Benjamin, and Teagan. Lorraine’s family asks that contributions in her memory be offered to St. Peter’s UCC, at 2901 Curtis Rd, Reading, PA 19609, or to Phoebe Berks, payable to “Phoebe-Devitt Homes," Phoebe Ministries Office of Philanthropy at 1925 Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be announced at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, is honored to assist in arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.