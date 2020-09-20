Lorraine Seaman

Lorraine D. Seaman, 90, of Dauberville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in her residence, one day after her birthday. She was the wife of Clarence H. Seaman, who died June 16, 1995. Born at home in Centerport, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Bessie I. (Phillips) Dietrich. Lorraine attended the Centerport Borough school, a one-room school house from first to eighth grade. She then completed ninth and tenth grade at Northwest Junior High School and graduated from Reading High School. Lorraine was the postmaster for Dauberville for thirty years which was located in her home. She also helped her husband with his business Clarence R. Seaman, Inc., Dauberville, a farm machinery/Cub Cadet business, doing the books and parts sales, while raising three children at the same time. In Lorraine’s earlier years, she was a member of the 4-H Club; an assistant instructor for the Campfire Girls; and Junior Matron of the Centerport Grange. She was a member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church, Centre Twp.; and also a member of Blue Mountain Chapter #443 Order of Eastern Star, Hamburg, now Conrad Weiser Chapter #449; Union Fire Company #1 and beneficial association, Hamburg; and Central Berks Fire Company and beneficial association, Centerport. Lorraine liked collecting kitchen gadgets, taking pictures and making photo albums of family activities, and books. She always put her family first before anything she wanted. Lorraine is survived by her children: Douglas D. Seaman, Dauberville; Rebecca B. (Seaman), wife of Jeffrey D. Barnett, Robeson Twp.; and Patricia A. (Seaman) Rubright, widow of Michael D. Rubright, and companion of Randy Burkhart, Sinking Spring; five grandchildren: Matthew J. Barnett, Amy B. DeJesus, Christopher G. Rubright, Jason M. Rubright, and Jonathan D. Rubright; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister: Vivian L. (Dietrich) Burnish. She was predeceased by a sister: Irene M. (Dietrich) Werley; and a brother: Edgar L. Dietrich, who died during World War II. Services will be held on Friday at 10:30 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held Thursday from 7:00 to 9:00 pm in the funeral home with Order or Easter Star services at 8:00 pm. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
