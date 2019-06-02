Lorraine Stella (Gusavage) Van Luvender, 86, passed May 31st in Berks Heim.

She was the widow of Douglas F. Van Luvender. Born in Shenandoah, Pa., she was the daughter of Peter and Stella (Aftuk) Gusavage. Lorraine was a 1950 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Church, Shillington.

Lorraine worked for Tamdot as a medical equipment saleswoman selling home medical equipment, also at B.C.I.U. as an assistant teacher, as well as St. Joseph's

Hospital, where she was well known for portraying Mrs. Claus at hospital holiday functions. She also worked for the Berks Visiting Nurse Assoc. helping take blood pressures at various Berks V.N.A. functions.

She was a hard working loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings,

socializing with friends, her beloved dog Cassy, trips to

Delaware for fresh crabs and sharing about the lives of her family.

She will be remembered for her sense of humor and kind heart. She prided herself on remembering all who crossed her path throughout her life. She loved to work with

children and was especially skilled at caring for those with special needs, running a group home for special needs

children.

She is survived by three daughters: Deborah A. Kelly, Cynthia J., wife of Michael Hurst, and Denise L., wife of Bradley Schleicher; grandchildren: Charles Hurst, Sherri Norman, Michael Kelly, Alicia Kelly-Derrick, Kaitlin Kelly, Adam Schleicher, Rachel Schleicher and Amanda Morin; great-grandchildren: Talia, Cole, Charlotte, William and Freya; brother, Gary Gusavage; and sister, Patricia Todaro. She was predeceased by two daughters, Susan and Diane Van Luvender.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. John Baptist de la Salle Church,

Shillington. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 6 to

8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. 5th St. Reading.

Interment will be private in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Berks Heim, Floor 2B and Helene for their compassionate care and support during this difficult time.



