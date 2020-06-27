Lorraine Weiser

Lorraine Delores (Schauer) Weiser, 88, passed away of natural causes in Berks Heim Nursing on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Buster R. Weiser. Sadly, Buster passed away May 9, 2007. Born in Topton on July 2, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Howard P., Sr. and Lillian (Keiser) Schauer. She was a 1949 graduate of Kutztown High School. She was employed for many years with CNA Insurance. Later, she was employed with Berks Visiting Nurses in medical records for 30 years until she retired in 1998. Lorraine loved working in her yard and going to the casino. She was known to be cantankerous and feisty. When asked how she was feeling, she, without a doubt would reply “lousy”. She often said that she’d like to remembered that way. Surviving are three nephews, Marshall “Max” Schauer and his wife, Pam of Temple, Brand “Skip” Schauer and his wife, Daw of Royersford and Mike L. Shauer and his wife, Manda of Mertztown and three nieces, Ann Schauer of Allentown, Julie Ann Fairman of Philadelphia and Gale K. Moyer of Savannah, GA. Lorraine is predeceased by all of her siblings: Howard P. Schauer, Jr., George E. Schauer, James L. Schauer and Eleanor E. (Schauer) Moyer. A memorial service for Lorraine will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1729 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.