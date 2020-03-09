|
Loretta Mae “Lolly” Jones, 82, of Reading, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late William B. Jones Jr., who passed away in 1992. Born July 7, 1937, in Shenandoah, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mary (nee Witiuk) Schlear and the late John W. Schlear. Lolly was a 1955 graduate of Mahanoy High School and a 1958 graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, and she was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the R.M. Butterwick Marine Corps League Detachment #465. Lolly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. As a graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, she worked as an R.N. in the Operating Room until she started a family. As a young mother, Lolly faced the challenge of a lifetime when her youngest son was born with Biliary Atresia. She worked tirelessly for the next three years traveling the country to find a pediatric liver donor. At just three years old, Jeffy was the first pediatric liver transplant recipient in the U.S. performed at Cedar Sinai Hospital in New York City. Sadly, he passed away in recovery. Lolly then returned to work, and had a 20 plus year career supervising the Purchasing Department at Berks Heim. Blessed with a green thumb, Lolly surrounded herself with beautiful plants. She loved animals, creating home crafts, decorating, hosting family dinners and spending time with family. Lolly was a strong, persevering woman who will be forever missed. She is survived by her children, William B. Jones III and John K. Jones, husband of Judi; her granddaughters, Taryn Jones and Lauryn Jones; and her great-grandchildren: Milania, Oliviana, Ava and Jameson. She was also preceded in death by her son, the late Jeffrey S. Jones, who passed away in 1969. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Thursday evening, March 12, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, PA 19608, where her funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend her graveside funeral service on Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Sky-View Memorial Park Cemetery, 108 Lafayette Avenue, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Memorial contributions in Lolly’s name may be made to , Attn.: Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090, and would be deeply appreciated by her family. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020