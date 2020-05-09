Louis Belsterling
1941 - 2020
Louis Martin Belsterling Jr., 78, of Wyomissing, nicknamed “Bucky”, was born September 26, 1941, passed on May 7, 2020, at the Highlands of Wyomissing. He is survived by Patty Douds Belsterling of Wyomissing, together they shared 53 years of marriage. In addition he had a daughter, Erin Belsterling Giblin, of Wyomissing and son, Eric Belsterling of Asheville, NC. Lou had two sisters, Carol Keenan and Loriann Ignac, and brother Bartley Gill. A son-in-law, Bernie Giblin, grandson, Finn, and granddaughter, Riley also survive him. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and graduated from St. Justin’s High School. After his graduation he attended Duquesne University and Carnegie Tech. for a time. He then took a job with the FBI as a support clerk, and then enrolled in the PA State Police Academy as a Cadet. After graduating from the PA State Police Academy he went on to a 32 year career in the PA State Police Force. For the last 14 years of his career he was a part of the PA State Police White Collar Crime Unit. Lou was passionate about playing sports (baseball, basketball, football, golf, tennis, softball, all sports). He enjoyed and cherished spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature. His measured and even-keeled nature earned him the name in the State Police as “low gear Lou.” Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research michaeljfox.org. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to serve the Belsterling family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
