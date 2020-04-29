Lou was a wonderful husband to Barbara and to her family. It was a beautiful love story that could have been made into a movie. Although they were too old to have children of their own, they found Cozar and nursed him back to health. He became their child. Lou would light up when he was around and Barbara too. I know that his passing will affect the lives of his family for a long time to come, but know he loved each and everyone of you and still does.

Sue Walmsley

Friend