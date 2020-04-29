Louis Claude Kirsch
Louis Claude Kirsch Louis Claude Kirsch, 83 of Kinston, NC passed away on April 26 in UNC Lenoir Memorial Hospital, Kinston. He was the husband of Barbara Sykes and the late Julianne Kirsch (Danko). Born in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Claude and Irene Louise (Martell) Kirsch Until his retirement in 2006, Louis was employed by Mainstream Industries, Bernville. He served in the Navy during peacetime. He was a member of the Pagoda Camping Club and the Rex Camping Club in Wilmington, NC. He loved his wife, his family, camping in his motor home and his german shepherd Kozar. He is survived by four sons: Louis J. Kirsch of Rolesville, NC, John C. Kirsch of Exeter Township, Kenneth J. Kirsch of Collegeville, and Robert K. Kirsch of Melbourne, FL; and two daughters, Laura A. (Kirsch) Seibert, Exeter Township, Nadine (Kirsch) Poper, Blandon, and 2 stepsons Gerald Stroud, Thailand, David Stroud, Morehead City, NC, and one stepdaughter Rachel Stroud, Durham, NC. He was the loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 6 step-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Louis’ name to the Southeast German Shepherd Rescue. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is serving the family. www.aumansinc.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.
Lou was a wonderful husband to Barbara and to her family. It was a beautiful love story that could have been made into a movie. Although they were too old to have children of their own, they found Cozar and nursed him back to health. He became their child. Lou would light up when he was around and Barbara too. I know that his passing will affect the lives of his family for a long time to come, but know he loved each and everyone of you and still does.
Sue Walmsley
Friend
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
