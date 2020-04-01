Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Berks County Memorial Gardens
201 Evansville Road
Maidencreek Township, PA
View Map
Louisa Yost Berndt Obituary
Louisa Yost (Knauer) Berndt, 80, died March 31, 2020 in her Maidencreek Township residence. She was the widow of Leon Henry Berndt, Sr., with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Born January 9, 1940, in Cocalico, Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late George G. and Kathryn H. (Yost) Knauer. Louisa was self-employed as a farmer her entire life. Her favorite past-time was riding her horses, Rocky and Licorice. Surviving are her five children: Robin L. (Knauer), wife of Geno Hruz of Maidencreek Township; Jessie L. (Berndt) Wagner of Maidencreek Township; Leon H., Jr., husband of Sandra D. (Seipp) Berndt of Barto, Montgomery County; Kathryn (Berndt), wife of David Gebhard of Exeter Township; and Barbara (Berndt), widow of Gregory Kaufman of Ruscombmanor Township. Also surviving are her seven sisters: Pauline Hartranft and Kathryn Hartranft, both of Bernville; Emma Dynda, Marie Young, Edith Empson and Minnie Morris, all of Potter County and Ida Mae Chilson of Louisiana; and two brothers, George Kanuer and Pherris Knauer, both of Potter County. There are also ten grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren. Louisa was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Hartranft and Josephine Rockafeller, and by her brothers, David Knauer, Noah Knauer and Elmer Knauer. A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Road, Maidencreek Township. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com. t
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
