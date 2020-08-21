1/1
Louise Alice Mervine
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Alice Mervine Louise Alice Mervine, 88, of West Lawn passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of Russell R. Mervine. They were married on Oct. 16, 1954 and celebrated 65 yrs. of marriage. Born in Reading on April 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Catherine V. ( Fry ) Yoder and Harvey F. Yoder Sr. A 1951 graduate of R.H.S., Louise worked for Amer. Casualty, then JoAnn’s Card & Gift Shop, the Y.W.C.A., and the Olivets Boys & Girls Club of Reading from where she retired. Louise is survived by her son Kip R. Mervine husband of Annette M. She was predeceased by her loving son Broc Hope Mervine. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Brandon Mervine, Lisa Todd, & Paul Seivard. Eight great-grandchildren, Harrison, Kali, Cassidy, Michael, Payton, Jazmine, Dalton & Brendon. Four great-great-grandchildren, Carter, Bryce, Logan & Luca. She was predeceased by siblings, Kit, Bess, Jackie, Sandy & Darlene and brothers, Richard & Harvey Jr. A wife, mother, homemaker, she had her many loves of life including her cat, music, Vanilla Bean ice cream, cooking, baking, and being a housewife. Her greatest love in life though, besides her family, was being a caregiver, to a fault, a truly selfless person. The hardest worker I have ever known. She is also survived by a sister, Beverly and a brother, Lowell, husband of RuthAnn Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Olivet Boys & Girls Club, Clinton Street Club, 677 Clinton Street, Reading, Pa. 19601. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lutz Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved