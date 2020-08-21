Louise Alice Mervine Louise Alice Mervine, 88, of West Lawn passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of Russell R. Mervine. They were married on Oct. 16, 1954 and celebrated 65 yrs. of marriage. Born in Reading on April 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Catherine V. ( Fry ) Yoder and Harvey F. Yoder Sr. A 1951 graduate of R.H.S., Louise worked for Amer. Casualty, then JoAnn’s Card & Gift Shop, the Y.W.C.A., and the Olivets Boys & Girls Club of Reading from where she retired. Louise is survived by her son Kip R. Mervine husband of Annette M. She was predeceased by her loving son Broc Hope Mervine. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Brandon Mervine, Lisa Todd, & Paul Seivard. Eight great-grandchildren, Harrison, Kali, Cassidy, Michael, Payton, Jazmine, Dalton & Brendon. Four great-great-grandchildren, Carter, Bryce, Logan & Luca. She was predeceased by siblings, Kit, Bess, Jackie, Sandy & Darlene and brothers, Richard & Harvey Jr. A wife, mother, homemaker, she had her many loves of life including her cat, music, Vanilla Bean ice cream, cooking, baking, and being a housewife. Her greatest love in life though, besides her family, was being a caregiver, to a fault, a truly selfless person. The hardest worker I have ever known. She is also survived by a sister, Beverly and a brother, Lowell, husband of RuthAnn Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Olivet Boys & Girls Club, Clinton Street Club, 677 Clinton Street, Reading, Pa. 19601. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
.