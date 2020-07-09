1/1
Louise Ann Missimer
?Louise Ann Missimer 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at home. She is survived by her partner of 24 years, George Missimer. Louise was born in Reading on March 21, 1942 a daughter of the late Elton M and Grace I (Werner) Kutz. She was employed by Bachman's as a packer for over 20 years retiring there. Louise was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is also survived by her daughter, Cynthia L and her husband Frank Hernandez of Bernville, son Raymond Jr and his wife Doreen Missimer of Reading, brother John and his wife Devony Kutz of Myerstown, 5 grandchildren; Natasha Munoz, Jonathan Albarran, Julian Albarran, Tyler Missimer, Ashley Missimer, and 3 great grandchildren; Leonel, Natalia, and Bennett. Louise was predeceased by her sister Sarah Hasson. Services will be Monday July 13, 2020 at 11am in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be Monday 10-11am in the funeral home. Please pay respects at www.aumansinc.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
